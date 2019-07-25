The U.S. Army is moving ahead with its acquisition of additional Mk 19 automatic grenade launchers, according to a Federal Business Opportunities notice published last week.

The Army Contracting Command, on behalf of PM Soldier Weapons, announced it is conducting market research to identify potential sources having an interest and industry technologies available to support and provide the MK 19 40-millimeter MOD 3 Grenade Machine Gun (GMG).

The Mk 19 was originally designed in 1966, the MOD 3 variant was adopted by the U.S. Army in 1983 and remains in service to the present day. Reliable and portable grenade weapon system suited for light infantry vehicles and tripod applications.

The MK 19 MOD 3 is an air cooled, blow-back operated, belt-fed, automatic weapon that fires 40-millimeter grenades from ground mounts and vehicles. It can fire a variety of 40mm grenades. The M430 HEDP 40mm grenade will pierce armor up to 2 inches thick, and will produce fragments to kill personnel within 5 meters and wound personnel within 15 meters of the point of impact.

The Army currently uses the MK19 within the tactical environment for defense, retrograde, patrolling, rear area security, urban operations, and special operations.