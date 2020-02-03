The U.S. Army Contracting Command posted a notice on the U.S. government’s main contracting website, intends to conduct a market survey to identify sources and vendors capable of supplying of new lightweight gatling gun for application on a variety platforms, including helicopters, land-based vehicles.

According to the notice, the Government is seeking information about potential sources capable of manufacturing GAU-19/B weapon systems, parts, accessories and support equipment. Parts and accessories will include Lightweight Bomb Rack Adaptors, Flex Chutes, Gun and Flex Shute Covers, Laser Pointer and Picatinny Rail, Ammunition Containers, Electronic Control Unit, and battery packs. Support equipment should include maintenance kits and special tools packages.

The GAU-19/B is a is an electrically-driven heavy machine gun that fires the .50 BMG (12.7×99mm) cartridge.

With a rate of fire of 1,300 shots per minute, the .50 caliber GAU-19/B provides superior firepower in a lightweight system. The total system weight of the three barrel GAU-19/B is neutral to that of a single barrel machine gun.

The GAU-19/B has an 40,000 mean rounds between failure with the first scheduled maintenance begining at 35,000 rounds. It fires a standard NATO .50 caliber M9-linked ammunition. The gun’s automatic clearing cycle ensures live rounds are not left in the gun.

The GAU-19/B is effective in both air-to-air and air-toground missions. The weapon provides highly effective firepower against area suppression and point targets, as well as being ideally suited for utility, scout and attack helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.

Mounted on armored personnel carriers or utility vehicles, such as the High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicle, the GAU-19/B offers a high rate of fire in a simple, lowcost weapon system and produces devastating firepower against light vehicles and ground forces. Installed as secondary armament on larger weapon systems, the GAU-19/B affords protection against close-in ground threats and provides air defense capability.