The U.S. Army looks to order a batch of non-standard ammunition for use during training and competitive events included rounds for legendary Thompson submachine gun, commonly known a “Tommy” or “Chicago Typewriter”.

The Thompson submachine gun is an American submachine gun invented by John T. Thompson in 1918 which became infamous during the Prohibition era, being a signature weapon of various crime syndicates in the United States. It was a common sight in the media of the time, being used by both law enforcement officers and criminals.

The Thompson was favored by soldiers, criminals, police, FBI, and civilians alike for its large .45 ACP cartridge, accuracy, and high volume of fully automatic fire.

The announcement by U.S. Army Materiel Command at the U.S. government’s main contracting website says that Army asking for information from contractors to conduct an online competitive reverse auction.

On Jun 18, the U.S. Army posted a notice on the U.S. government’s main contracting website, where says that Fort Belvoir GPC intends to conduct an online competitive reverse auction to be facilitated by the third-party reverse auction provider, Unison, Inc. Unison Marketplace has developed an online, anonymous, browser based application to conduct the reverse auction.

The Fort Belvoir GPC requires more than 1500 round for Thompson submachine gun and other non-standard ammunition.