The U.S. Army is seeking information from industry for the Gatling-style machine gun, according to an announcement posted on the U.S. government’s main contracting website.

The Army Contracting Command released a ‘market survey’ asking for information from contractors about their ability to produce and supplying M134 7.62×51mm rotary machine gun weapon system, parts, accessories and support equipment.

Parts and accessories will include power supplies, mounts, spare part kits, spare barrels, Support equipment should include maintenance kits and special tools packages, the notice states.

The M134 Minigun is a six-barrel rotary machine gun with a high, sustained rate of fire. The so-called "Gatling" design relies on electric motors to power the barrels resulting in a firing rate as much as 6,000 rounds per minute. It is used in a variety of rotor-wing aircraft, included CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

“Minigun” refers to a specific model of weapon that General Electric originally produced, but the term “minigun” has popularly come to refer to any externally powered rotary gun of rifle caliber. The term is sometimes used loosely to refer to guns of similar rates of fire and configuration, regardless of power source and caliber.