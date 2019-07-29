Approximately 3,300 military personnel represented 14 countries, including U.S. Army Dragoons, take part in the joint and multinational training exercise, Agile Spirit 19 at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia.

Agile Spirit 19 is a cooperatively led exercise between the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe, designed to support theater security cooperation and training efforts among the 14 allies and partnering nations participating.

The exercise is designed to improve joint and multinational readiness, interoperability, mobility and posture of combat credible forces across the European theater specifically in Georgia. Military personnel participating in AGS 19 will conduct live fire, mounted and unmounted training exercises as well as realistic field training exercises. This exercise will prepare personnel on a full spectrum of challenges. AGS 19 is aimed at improving multinational cooperation and coordination.

The U.S. Army High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, Light Medium Tactical Vehicles, Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks, Stryker vehicle variants and more take part in the exercise at the Vaziani Training Area, located near 90 km from the Russian border.

It is worth noting that the Russian troops are even closer, on its bases in the occupied territories of Georgia.

Occupied territories of Georgia are the territories occupied by Russia after the Russo-Georgian War in 2008. They consist of the regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, whose status is a matter of international dispute.

After the 2008 war and subsequent Russian military occupation of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, the Russian government considers the territories as sovereign independent states. Russian military bases were established in Abkhazia and South Ossetia.