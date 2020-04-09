Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy confirmed on Wednesday that the mortuary affairs unit is deploying to New York City to assist with the handling of human remains.

Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy is briefed on the mortuary affairs procedures and capabilities of the 111th Quartermaster Company during his visit to Fort Lee, Va., April 8.

“I can guarantee you’re going to go,” he said in reference to the unit’s anticipated deployment to assist with morgue operations in New York City where more than 5,500 deaths from COVID-19 had been reported as of April 7. “Between now and the time you’ve got to get in that truck and go, get your mind right. Get your families right. Get everything in balance because you’re going to deploy and it could be a while.”

Hospitals within New York City are overwhelmed by the sick and dying. News 4 previously reported the high volume of coronavirus-related deaths overwhelming hospital morgues and, in some cases, delaying the release of bodies.