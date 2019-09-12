The U.S. Army has announced that M270 multiple launch rocket systems, or MLRS, along with several support vehicles have deployed to Europe.

The unique 41st Field Artillery Brigade, the only U.S. rocket artillery brigade in Europe, has received various military wheeled and tracked vehicles at the 7th Army Training Command’s Rail Head, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Sept. 11, 2019.

According to the current information, the 41st Field Artillery Brigade, which activated in November, received the shipment of at least 16 M270A1 multiple launch rocket systems.

The M270 MLRS entered service with the U.S. Army in 1983.

A unique feature of the M270 is that it has got no launching rails. Rockets are fired straight away from containers. Each disposable container holds 6 rockets. Rockets can be stored in containers without any maintenance for up to ten years. Vehicle carries two such containers with a total of 12 rockets.

The MLRS launcher unit comprises an M270 launcher loaded with 12 rockets, packaged in two six-rocket pods or two pods for MGM-140 ATACMS surface-to-surface missiles. Mounted on a stretched Bradley chassis, the launcher is a highly automated self-loading and self-aiming system.

Without leaving the cab, the crew of three: a driver, gunner and section chief can fire up to 12 MLRS rockets in fewer than 60 seconds.

Rockets can be fired individually or in ripples of two to 12. Accuracy is maintained in all firing modes, because the computer re-aims the launcher between rounds. The MLRS computerized fire control system enables a reduced crew, or even a single Soldier to load and unload the launcher. A portable boom control device and cable hook assembly is used for loading and unloading. The fire control computer allows firing missions to be carried out either manually or automatically.