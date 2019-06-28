The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers intends to award a contract to Aeryon Defense, Inc. for purchase of its most advanced R80D SkyRaider unmanned aircraft systems, a solicitation released via the U.S. government’s main contracting website on Jun 25 revealed.

According to notice, The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC), Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory (CRREL) intends to award a contract to procure two (2) R80D SkyRaider Mission Kits – Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) equipped with HD30x zoom RGB and EO/IR payloads designed to provide situational awareness to convoy commanders in urban environments.

Aeryon Defense USA, Inc. was identified as the only source reasonably available to provide an UAS platform that has the capability of extended range flights, vertical take-off and landing capabilities, rapid and easy deployment in field operations, ability to track and ID moving targets, integration into current system architecture, ability to provide onboard computing, swarming capability, and encrypted data communications all in accordance with the Government’s specifications.

The SkyRaider carries a suite of long-range, high-resolution, stabilized daylight and IR imaging payloads. A front-mounted dual EO/IR provides wide angle day and night situational awareness and a piloting view when used with non-optical payloads.

With Automatic In-Air Replacement (AIR) operators can maintain persistent eyes on target by swapping multiple SkyRaiders in real time. A reduced acoustic signature enables clandestine operations during fixed-location overwatch and surveillance.

With the new Osprey carry and delivery payload, SkyRaider operators can rapidly attach, carry, and deliver nearly any object up to 4.4 lbs for forward resupply, asset extraction or other specialized missions.

The R80D is only available to the U.S. Department of Defense and other U.S. Federal Agencies.

For international military customers interested in the R80D SkyRaider, it is only available for sale by the U.S. Department of Defense through the U.S. Foreign Military Sales (FMS) process.