The U.S Army conducting field training with heavily-armed variants of Stryker wheeled armored vehicle during Decisive Action Rotation 20-02 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Calif.

A M1128 Mobile Gun Systems, mounting a 105 mm tank gun, and M1134 Anti-Tank Guided Missile Vehicles assigned to the 4th Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, provided security during Decisive Action Rotation 20-02 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., October 31st, 2019.

According to a recent service news release, the Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure that Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies.

M1128 Mobile Gun System is a variant of the Stryker Armored Personnel Carrier and retains the speed and maneuverability of that platform, but adds the devastating firepower of a 105mm cannon mounted on the turret, as well as a .50-caliber machine gun and a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun.

The purpose of the MGS is to support light ground forces, primarily in neutralizing enemy vehicles, equipment and fortified positions, as well as breaching or removing large obstacles, such as walls or other structures.

M1134 Anti-Tank Guided Missile Vehicle is an armored fighting vehicle from the Stryker family of vehicles. As the brigade’s primary tank destroyer system, the ATGM reinforces the brigade’s infantry battalions, reinforces the brigade reconnaissance squadron and provides long-range direct fire.

The Anti-Tank Guided Missile vehicle provides an anti-armor overwatch capability that allows the Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT) to concentrate on the use of M1126 infantry carrier vehicles to deploy soldiers in a manner that is relatively fast and protected.