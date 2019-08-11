U.S. Army Bradley Fighting Vehicles with 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division take part in exercise Combined Resolve XII.

The multinational exercise held at U.S. Army Europe’s Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels training areas to build readiness and interoperability, promote regional stability, and enhance relationships and trust among allied and partner militaries. The exercise will occur in two consecutive phases from Aug. 1-27 2019.

The major U.S. units participating in the exercise are 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, and 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division from Fort Riley, Kansas. In addition to the RAF units, U.S. Army participants include 286th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Maine Army National Guard; 1st Battalion, 256th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Florida Army National Guard; 418th Civil Affairs Battalion, United States Army Reserves, headquartered in Missouri; and the 310th Tactical Psychological Operations Company, United States Army Reserves, headquartered in Georgia.

According to 358th Public Affairs Detachment, the 1-4 CAV is participating in Combined Resolve XII, a multinational exercise designed to increase the readiness of allied forces during Atlantic Resolve.