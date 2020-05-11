U.S. Soldiers with Archer Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, with support from 12th Combat Aviation Brigade CH-47 Chinook Helicopter crews took part in air assault training at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany.

The U.S. Army boosts air assault training using unique techniques, which combine the use of helicopters with infantry and artillery on the ground to move troops and equipment quickly in battle.

Members from Archer Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment practiced how to safely link (or hook) up a M777A2 howitzer to a cargo helicopter. Soldiers must learn the right way of securing the equipment, along with entering and exiting the helicopter safely to avoid injuries.

This training isn’t just a one-day event. Air assault-qualified noncommissioned officers trained Soldiers on how to properly secure the cannon and where to be when the helicopter is hovering above them.

This process lets the platoon work through their systems, or procedures, on how to conduct sling load training the right way.

As the helicopter comes in, Soldiers are ready to hook up the ropes. After the cargo is secured and the helicopter crew chief gives confirmation that the area is clear, the pilot begins to raise the aircraft to ensure the load is safe for transportation.

Transporting equipment by cargo helicopters can be an effective way to move equipment where the roads are too dangerous to move by military trucks.