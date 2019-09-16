The U.S. Army has posted footage from the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter’s cockpit during a flyover the Heinz Field on Sept. 15.

U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade have flown over Heinz Field in UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters before a Pittsburgh Steelers game.

Two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters soared over more than 40,000 spectators as Angelica Hale was singing the National Anthem.

Also, during the first break of the third quarter, the Pittsburgh Steelers honored two special brothers, both World War II veterans who served their country with great pride.

Corporal Theodore (Ted) Sikora, 99, and his younger brother, Sgt. Ed Sikora, who is 95 years old, received a hero’s welcome when they were introduced to the Heinz Field crowd and accompanied on the field by grandson Sgt, First Class Daniel Vollstedt, who is active duty U.S. Army.

Corporal Ted Sikora served in the Battle of the Bulge, aboard a C46 and C47 dropping supplies to the troops on the ground. Born in Washington, Pa., he went to Trinity High School and enlisted in the United States Army in 1943. He still remembers ‘D Day,’ when he was stationed in England, and said he will never forget the noise from the planes taking off, the sky filled with them, and what happened on that fateful day.

Sgt. Ed Sikora began at Pearl Harbor and served in the Pacific supporting the Allied invasion of Japan. He was sent to the Philippines where the Battle of Leyte took place. He was later sent to Okinawa, where he was promoted to sergeant. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, the Philippine Liberation Medal, the Army Marksman, Honorable Discharge Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal.

