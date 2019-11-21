The firearms specialist SIG Sauer received a new U.S. Army contract for the procurement of .300 Winchester Magnum ammunition.

The contract, from U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal and announced on Tuesday, is valued at $10 million.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2024.

The .300 Winchester Magnum, originally designed by the Winchester Repeating Arms Company, is a belted, bottlenecked magnum rifle cartridge, which is widely used by the US military and law enforcement departments for long-range sniping and marksmanship.

The .300 Winchester is extremely versatile and has been adopted by a wide range of users including hunters, target shooters, military units, and law enforcement departments.

According to several media reports, current Army ‘s platforms chambered for the round include the M2010 ESR, the AICS/Remington Mk.13, and the new Mk 21 Precision Sniper Rifle (MSR).

The U.S. Army also acquiring and other SIG Sauer products, includes MCX rifles, MPX sub-guns, 716G2 rifles, SP2022 pistols, TANGO6 series riflescopes, suppressors, and various SIG Sauer accessories.