Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp. was awarded a fixed-price-incentive contract for M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, according to the U.S. Department of Defense statement.

The contract, from U.S. Army Contracting Command and announced on Monday, is valued at more than $492 million and also covers support requirements to include Product Data Definition Package Maintenance, training, support equipment, qualification testing, initial spares/repair parts and software.

Work is expected to be completed by May 30, 2023.

The Lockheed Martin’s website said the HIMARS is a strategic capability, improving homeland and important asset defense while reducing overall mission costs. HIMARS is the most technically advanced, affordable and sustainable artillery solution. Provides cutting-edge technology on an indigenous platform.

Maximum commonality with M270A1 launch system and MLRS interoperability. Simplifies coalition operations, training, logistics and coordination.

HIMARS can accommodate the entire family of Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) munitions, including all variants of the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missile.

Additionally, HIMARS is capable of launching the new Guided MLRS and its unitary variant, the next major step in the evolution of the MLRS Family of Munitions, offering advanced capabilities, reduced logistics support and precision attack. Designed to enable troops to engage and defeat artillery, air defense concentrations, trucks, light armor and personnel carriers, as well as support troop and supply concentrations. HIMARS can move away from the area at high speed following launch, before enemy forces are able to locate the launch site.