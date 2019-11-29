Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp. received a $134,7 million U.S. Army contract modification for the latest high-impact weapons systems.

The Department of Defense has announced that Lockheed Martin Corp., was awarded a $134,707,194 modification (P00094) to contract W31P4Q-15-C-0102 for procurement of the Joint-Air-to-Ground Missiles, or JAGM.

The JAGM designed to ultimately replace the iconic Hellfire missile that earned fearsome acclaim on the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter. It is a precision-guided munition for use against high-value stationary, moving, and relocatable land and maritime targets. JAGM utilizes a multi-mode seeker to provide precision point and fire-and-forget targeting day or night in adverse weather, battlefield obscured conditions and against a variety of countermeasures. A multi-purpose warhead provides lethal effects against a range of target types, from armored vehicles, thin-skinned vehicles, and maritime patrol craft to urban structures and field fortifications. JAGM delivers the Joint Services a single air-to-ground missile with improved lethality, operational flexibility, and a reduced logistics footprint.

JAGM utilizes a multi-mode seeker to provide precision point and fire-and-forget targeting day or night in adverse weather, battlefield obscured conditions, and against a variety of countermeasures. A multipurpose warhead provides lethal effects against a range of target types, from armored vehicles, thin-skinned vehicles, and maritime patrol craft to urban structures and field fortifications.

JAGM boasts the ability to use a semi-active laser (SAL) or radiofrequency (RF) as a means of guiding it to target. Moreover, the crew can switch modes within seconds as a combat scenario evolves.

JAGM leverages the fielded and combat-proven HELLFIRE II Romeo (AGM-114R) propulsion, warhead and control sections. The JAGM system will be compatible with all joint rotary-wing and fixed wing aircraft that are compatible with the HELLFIRE II missile.

Army and Marine Corps commanders intend to employ JAGM from rotary-wing and unmanned aircraft to engage enemy combatants in stationary and moving armored and unarmored vehicles, within complex building and bunker structures, in small boats, and in the open.