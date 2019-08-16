The U.S. Army awarded American multinational conglomerate Honeywell a $110,8 million to provide spare parts for the Honeywell-made AGT1500 gas turbine engine for the M1 Abrams family of vehicles.

Honeywell’s AGT1500 engine provides superior acceleration and mobility to the M1 Abrams, making it the platform of choice for the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, National Guard, and many international allies. With more than 40 million miles of use over 25 years, the engine has proved its operational performance and reliability.

The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Thursday an agreement that will make it easier and speed the delivery of overhauls, maintenance and equipment while significantly cutting maintenance costs of Abrams tanks fleet.

The new agreement is part of the Army’s Total Integrated Engine Revitalization (TIGER) program to meet the Anniston Army Depot production of the Advanced Gas Turbine 1500 engine for the Abrams tanks and TIGER field repair site requirements.

“Work will be performed in Phoenix, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 22, 2022,” said in DoD.

The U.S. Army’s TIGER program enhances the longevity of the M1 Abrams battle tank through data collection for strategic-decision making and field support, and doubling the durability of fielded engines. By evaluating key factors such as operating history and engine performance trends, individual engine part designs can be improved using commercial best practices to ensure a near-new engine standard on the AGT1500 for fielded Abrams tanks.