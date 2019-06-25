Maryland-based TCOM L.P. has won a contract valued at as much as $978,9 million to delivery modern aerostat surveillance systems to the U.S. Army.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Department of Defense on Monday, TCOM L.P., Columbia, Maryland, was awarded a $978,9 million hybrid contract for the Persistent Surveillance Systems – Tethered engineering, logistics, operations and program management support.

Persistent Surveillance Systems-Tethered (PSS-T) delivers tactical and fixed site aerostats to exploit a full range of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and communications capabilities to joint, interagency and multinational organizations.

TheArmy officials have stated previously that PSS-T provides combat-proven capability that addresses two of the current intelligence capability gaps in the collection and intelligence enterprise. PSS-T is a highly persistent low-altitude platform that offers inherent cost savings per flight hour as compared to current manned and unmanned airborne ISR assets.

The new aerostar systems to provide 360-degree detection, surveillance, monitoring and targeting capability through real-time full motion video, electro-optical/infrared and wide area, all-weather detection of moving vehicle and dismount targets.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 19, 2024.