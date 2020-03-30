Defense division of specialty vehicle manufacturer Oshkosh Corp. has received orders to produce heavy tactical vehicles for the U.S. Army.

The new contracts, from U.S. Army Contracting Command and announced on Friday, is valued at more than 344 million.

Several contracts cover the production of heavy expanded mobility tactical trucks, palletized load system (PLS) trucks and PLS trailers on the Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles.

Oshkosh also continues to bring the Army’s fleet of Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks (HEMTT) and Palletized Load Systems (PLS) to the latest model configuration and the same zero-mile, zero-hour condition as new production vehicles.

With a 13-ton payload and multiple variants for a wide range of operations, the HEMTT is the backbone of the Army’s logistics fleet. Oshkosh’s latest configuration, the HEMTT A4, brings significant improvements in power, maintenance and safety to the battlefield, traversing even the most challenging environments easier and more efficiently.

The Oshkosh PLS supports the Army’s distribution and resupply system by providing unparalleled performance for loading, unloading and delivering ammunition and other critical supplies needed in battle. The PLS carries a wide range of cargo, and is specially designed to load and unload a variety of flatrack or ISO compatible containers on its own.

The latest configurations of FHTV trucks also include air-conditioned and armor-ready cabs, electrical upgrades, and anti-lock braking to keep soldiers safe.