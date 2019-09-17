The U.S. Department of Defense reported that Oshkosh Defense, defense arm of Oshkosh Corp., has received a U.S. Army Contracting Command order for M984A4 wrecker and self-recovery winch on the Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles.

The contract, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, is worth more than $12,2 million. Also added that work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2021.

The M984A4 Recovery Truck or Wrecker, equipped with a crane and winch-retrieval system and able to recover vehicles weighing in excess of 10 tons, was used in the training.

The Oshkosh Defense’s wrecker offers heavy-duty power and extreme performance for the most difficult recovery missions.

It has the maneuverability to traverse any type of terrain and the power to recover vehicles weighing in excess of ten tons (9072 kg), even those mired in mud, sand, water or snow.

Manufactured with rugged, durable components, including a heavy-duty crane and winch retrieval system, the recovery truck is built for high-performance, long-lasting duty. An anti-lock braking system, traction control and air-ride suspension provide easy navigation over any type of terrain.

The large cab offers substantial space for crew members. It’s also climate controlled and armor-ready. The M984A4 recovery truck is versatile, durable and reliable, offering the extreme performance to assure recovery mission success, each and every time.