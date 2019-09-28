General Dynamics Mission System Inc., a business unit of U.S. aerospace and defense company General Dynamics Corp, has received a new contracts for the newest tactical communications system.

The $62,4 million and contract, the U.S. Department of Defense announced Friday, covers procure configuration items for the Warfighter Information Network-Tactical (WIN-T) Mission Network.

WIN-T is a major upgrade to the Army’s tactical communications backbone that will introduce mission command on-the-move that allowing soldiers to communicate continuously inside tactical vehicles. WIN-T also extend satellite communications to the company level, so the soldiers closest to the fight will have greater connectivity than ever before.

WIN-T program provides the Army with an agile, modular toolkit of unified satellite and radio network capabilities to enable uninterrupted mission command and secure reliable voice, video and data communications at every point on the joint operational spectrum.

The company’s website said the WIN-T is the Army’s on-the-move, high-speed, high-capacity backbone communications network, linking warfighters on the ground with commanders and the Global Information Grid, the U.S. Dept. of Defense’s worldwide network-centric information system. WIN-T is a critical enabler of LandWarNet, the Army’s far-reaching effort to transform into joint, network-centric, knowledge-based warfare; the network provides a clear operational picture for theater combatant commanders by using true satellite on-the-move capabilities, robust network management and high-bandwidth radio systems to keep mobile forces connected, communicating and synchronized.

Operationally, WIN-T is mobile, scalable, modular, self-forming, self-healing and secure; it is interoperable with both current and future forces.

WIN-T also serves as the tactical extension of the Global Information Grid and is interoperable with joint forces, coalition forces and other government agency networks.

Work will be performed in Taunton, Massachusetts with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2020.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Also, General Dynamics was awarded a $10,5 contract for procurement of logistics and fielding support services for Warfighter Information Network Tactical. And $10,2 modification to contract for to procure Warfighter Information Network Tactical kits.