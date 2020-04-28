In a statement Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Defense said the Colorado-based Capco LLC received a $33,6 million contract for 40 mm M320 and 40 mm M320A1 grenade launchers.

Bids were solicited via the internet with one received, according to a statement.

“Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 26, 2025,” the DoD message states.

The newest grenade launcher in the Army arsenal is developed for a new single-shot 40 mm grenade launcher system to replace the M203.

According to American Special Ops, the M320 designed to be used as an attachment to a rifle or carbine or as a stand alone weapon system, the M320 can fire a range of 40mm projectiles, including High Explosive, High Explosive Dual Purpose, smoke and illumination rounds. Unlike the M203, the XM320’s breech opens to the sides which enables it to accommodate longer projectiles, including newer non-lethal rounds.

The M320 model weighs five pounds, two more than the model it is replacing. The additional weight comes from the M320’s much more durable barrel, which is meant to give the weapon a longer lifespan. Rounds fired through a lighter barrel can deteriorate accuracy much quickly they would deteriorate the accuracy of a heavier one.

The M320 has three major parts: a grenade launcher with a rifled barrel, Day/Night Sight (DNS) produced by Insight Technology, Inc and a handheld Laser Range Finder (LRF).

The M320 has a removable stock that can be attached to the weapon to allow it fire as its own weapon. While the M203 was loaded by pushing the barrel forward, the M320’s breach swings open with the press of a button to allow loading from the side.