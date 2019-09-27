The U.S. premier ammunition manufacturer American Ordnance LLC has received a $41,6 million contract modification for 155mm artillery ammunition, according to a U.S. Department of Defense statement.

The contract, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, provides 155mm High Explosive Projectile M795 Insensitive Munitions Explosive to the U.S. Army.

Work will be performed in Middletown, Iowa, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2023.

According to UPI.com, the M795 is a 155mm high explosive artillery round that has longer range than the earlier M107. It is used for conventional fire support and is capable of deploying field artillery scatterable mines.

The high fragmentation steel body of the M795 is encircled by a gilding metal rotating band and is compatible with the MACS Charge System and all current US 155mm howitzers. The projectile is packaged on a ZRRGHQ pallet with a shock attenuating lifting plug and flexible rotating band cover.

The M795 projectile provides an increased effectiveness of over 30% against major ground force threats for anti-personnel and antimaterial targets at a range of 22.5km versus 17.5km when compared to previous M107 projectile.