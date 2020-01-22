The Department of Defense announced on Tuesday an agreement worth about $400,9 million for procure 160 Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles or AMPVs.

According to a recent service news release, BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP has been awarded a $400.9 million modification to a previously awarded contract for procure new AMPVs.

Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2023.

The AMPV is a mature, cost-effective solution that leverages the most modern and proven combat vehicle designs. It meets the Army’s force protection and all-terrain mobility requirements, enabling the AMPV to maneuver with the rest of the Armoured Brigade Combat Team. Commonality within the ABCT also reduces developmental risk and streamlines maintenance, providing significant cost savings to the Army.

The AMPV’s five variants–a general purpose vehicle, mission command vehicle, mortar carrier, and medical evacuation and treatment vehicles– have nearly 80% more interior volume than their predecessor, and significantly more power and survivability. Cooling and electrical systems are also upgraded to accommodate both existing and future upgrades.

The AMPVs are being built with stronger armor and greater mobility than the vehicles they’re replacing. The higher levels of survivability accomplish two key objectives.

According to UPI.com, the U.S. Army plans to buy 2,897 Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles in total, at a total cost of $10.723 billion, or $3.7 million per vehicle.