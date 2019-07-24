The U.S. Army has awarded the contract for the purchase T-11 Personnel Parachute System, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Airborne Systems North America (ASNA) from Santa Ana and Ashville-based Mills Manufacturing Corp. will compete for orders of $249 million contract for Army’s new T-11 personnel parachute system.

Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 22, 2019.

The Advanced Tactical Parachute System T-11 is intended to replace 50,000 T-10 parachute system and will provide the airborne Soldier with the first modernization of the tactical parachute system since the 1950s.

There are several major differences between the T-10 parachute system, which the brigade utilized until just recently, and the T-11. The T-11 is able to handle a load capacity of more than 400 pounds to accommodate today’s paratrooper and their equipment load.

Additionally, the new parachute is cruciform in shape, as opposed to a circle, with a larger surface area and diameter. Due to its difference in shape and size, the new parachute system slows the rate of descent from 22 feet per second to 19.1 feet per second, which greatly reduces the chance of jump-related injuries.

The T-11 system includes the main canopy and harness and the T-11R reserve parachute.