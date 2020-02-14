The Department of Defense announced on Thursday an agreement worth about $119,2 million for M4 series 5.56 mm carbines.

Famed U.S. gun maker FN America LLC. has been awarded contract by the U.S. Army for the production of M4 and M4A1 carbines.

“Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 30, 2025,” according to a recent service news release.

The M4 series 5.56 mm carbine is a compact version of the M16A2 Rifle and is equipped with a collapsible stock, an adaptor rail system and a backup iron sight.

The M4A1 is fully automatic and incorporates an ambidextrous fire control selector. The weapon can be mounted with the M203A2 Grenade Launcher, M320A1 Grenade Launcher or the M26 Modular Accessory Shotgun System.

Right now there are more than 483,000 M4 carbines in the Army inventory.

Designed specifically for lightweight mobility, speed of target acquisition, and potent firepower capability – the M4 delivers. Proven in military combat operations all over the world, it is in a class by itself as a first rate combat weapon system.