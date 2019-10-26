Helicopters from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, include the world’s most advanced tank killer – AH-64 Apache, arrive at Illesheim Army Airfield, Germany.

Apache advanced multi-role combat helicopters arrived in Germany as part of the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve.

A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopter is capable to take out 16 enemy’s tanks or other armored vehicles during one combat sortie. Designed to get into trouble fast and put it down even faster, the AH-64 Apache comes bristling with ordnance, from an M230 chain gun firing 30mm rounds to Hellfire missiles and rockets.

With the Apache helicopters, pilots able to get low in the trees to reduce radar cross-section from ground-based radar systems. Hovering low allows to mask ourselves against ground observation and provides better survivability should be engaged.

The ability to get low also enables the Apaches to effectively support ground troops.

As to Atlantic Resolve, this exercise provides rotational units with the ability to build readiness, increase interoperability and enhances the bond between ally and partner militaries through multinational training events.

Atlantic Resolve is a demonstration of continued U.S. commitment to collective European security through a series of actions designed to reassure NATO allies and other European partners of America’s dedication to enduring peace and stability throughout Europe.