The U.S. Army plans to invest more than $1 Billion for developing and test next-generation, long-range precision-strike missile designed for the U.S. Army’s PrSM program.

According to the Inside Defense, the Army is projecting it will buy 1,018 Precision Strike Missiles for $1 billion across the fiscal year 2021 future years defense program.

This new surface-to-surface weapon system will deliver enhanced capabilities to attack, neutralize, suppress and destroy targets using missile-delivered indirect fires out to 499+ kilometers. PrSM provides the Joint Force Commander with increased range, lethality, survivability and missile load out. These enhanced capabilities are critical to the successful execution of Fires in support of Multi-Domain Operations.

The PrSM program will become the new alternatives of the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS). “Prism” will replace the existing aged inventory of non-Insensitive Munitions and Cluster Munition policy compliant ATACMS.