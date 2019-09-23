The U.S. Army activated new Field Artillery Battalion, that early received a batch of new M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), to assist European missions.

1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment located at the garrison in Sembach, Germany, was activated Sept. 19 at the 7th Army Training Command’s Tower Barracks parade field, Grafenwoehr, Germany,, according to an Army news release.

U.S. Army Col. Seth A, Knazovich, Commander of the 41st Field Artillery Brigade, and Lt. Col. Angel M. Llompart, and the Commander of the 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment participated in the battalion’s activation ceremony.

According to the current information the newly-armed U.S Army’s brigade is composed of two MLRS battalions and one support battalion, and is the only U.S. rocket artillery brigade in Europe. But officials declined to say how many MLRS the unit will be outfitted with in total.

The unique 41st Field Artillery Brigade, the only U.S. rocket artillery brigade in Europe, has received various military wheeled and tracked vehicles at the 7th Army Training Command’s Rail Head, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Sept. 11, 2019.

According to Stars and Stripes, the additional firepower comes after the U.S. European Command last year told Congress they needed a long-range fires brigade added to the permanent force structure in Europe.

Placing the new units in Germany is “a display of our continued commitment to NATO and our collective resolve to support European security,” an Army statement said.