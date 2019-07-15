The U.S. Army’s current main battle tank, the Abrams, is taking part in Bulgarian-hosted multinational maritime exercise Platinum Lion 19.

Platinum Lion is a Bulgarian-hosted multinational maritime exercise designed to improve the operational and tactical interoperability among participating units. The training exercise allows the participating units to share military knowledge and tactics to increase the interoperability and strengthen the bond between the nations.

Over 500 soldiers from Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Romania, Georgia, Serbia and the United States participating in the multi-national training exercise from 07-20 July 2019.

Video and still photos released Friday by 358th Public Affairs Detachment shows M1 Abrams tanks assigned to 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division that maneuvers into position during Platinum Lion 19 at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria.

The exercise reinforces relationships in a joint training environment, builds understanding of partner nation tactics, techniques and procedures and increases interoperability within the military forces.