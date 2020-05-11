U.S. and British Soldiers conduct a reconnaissance exercise during NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group-Poland mission in Bemowo Piskie, Poland.

On Monday, the Army press release said that Soldiers assigned to the Kronos Troop, 3rd Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment with British Soldiers, assigned to the Legion Troop, C Squadron, also known as the Light Dragoons, conduct a squad live-fire exercise during NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group-Poland mission.

Enhanced Forward Presence (EFP) is a NATO-allied forward deployed defense and deterrence military posture in Central Europe, in order to protect and reassure NATO’s Central and Northern European member states on NATO’s eastern flank of their security.

Following Russia’s invasion of Crimea and its War in Donbass, NATO’s member states agreed at the 2016 Warsaw summit to forward deploy four multinational battalion battle groups to those NATO member states perceived to be most at risk of a possible Russian attack or invasion.

NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence consists of four battalion-sized battle groups deploying on a persistent rotational basis to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland to demonstrate the alliance’s determination and ability to act as one in response to any aggression against its members.