Raytheon and L3-Harris were selected to develop the U.S Air Force’s next protected tactical waveform capable modem.

According to a statement issued by the U.S. Department of Defense, Both companies have each been awarded a $500,000,000 ceiling contract with corresponding delivery orders valued at $37,639,960 for Raytheon Co. and $30,604,891 for L3-Harris.

This contract provides for research, development and production of protected tactical waveform capable modems for tactical satellite communication operations. Work will be performed in Marlborough, Massachusetts; Camden, New Jersey; and Salt Lake City, Utah, and is expected to be completed April 1, 2025.

This award is the result of a competitive acquisition which included one solicitation and two offers received.

Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.