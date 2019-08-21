The U.S. Air Force has showcased the cutting-edge, rifle-mounted fire-control system during a demonstration at Beale Air Force Base, California.

The new sighting device, called the Smart Shooter, attaches to the weapon and locks on then fires to neutralize its target with or without movement.

Smart Shooter’s fire control solutions were designed to give soldiers and law enforcement officials a precision edge in any given firefight, but the systems bring a range of additional training and operational benefits, and can be employed in a wide range of roles.

Advanced, real-time scenery analysis and targeting algorithms built into the SMASH fire control system can pick out an elusive target (such as unmanned aircraft system), day or night.

The device is also being used to limit friendly fire as the weapon cannot be fired unless it is purposely locked on.

According to a 9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs, Col. Andrew Clark, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander, tested the Smart Shooter sighting device with Staff Sgt. Colton Becker, 9th Security Forces Squadron training flight, during a demonstration at Beale Air Force Base.

“The 9th SFS Airmen have been using off the shelf commercial technology to help train and improve how their missions are conducted to protect the installation,” it said in a news release.