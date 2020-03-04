Turkish force destroyed another Russian-supplied Pantsir-S1 (NATO reporting name SA-22 Greyhound) self-propelled combined gun-missile system in Idlib, Syria.

A Syrian Arab Army’s Pantsir-S1 air defense system was destroyed by a missile attack in Syria on 3 March, footage of the strike posted online appears to show.

According to several media reports, the Pantsir-S1 air defense system was destroyed by Turkish armed unmanned aerial vehicles in Seraqip on the night of 3 March while its radar was active. But experts stressed that missiles were fired from F-16 fighter jets.

Some sources also said that Turkey uses for attack on Russian-made air defense systems its newest electronic warfare capabilities, include KORAL land-based transportable electronic warfare system. The Turkish government early has confirmed that its armed forces are using electronic warfare systems to support military operations in north-eastern Syria.

Turkey launches deadly airstrikes against Syrian forces after more than three dozen Turkish soldiers were killed in an airstrike by Syrian government forces near Idlib.

Turkey is a main backer of the Syrian opposition while Russia has been giving military support to the weeks-long Syrian government offensive in Idlib that has displaced about 950,000 people and left hundreds of civilians dead.