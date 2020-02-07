Trident Defence is a commercial enterprise established in Ukraine by Noosphere Ventures. Founded by Maxim Polyakov and located in Menlo Park, California, Noosphere Ventures manages a portfolio of several dozen companies in the information technology, space, security and defence sectors, with over 5,500 employees across the globe, including 5,000 in Ukraine.

Based in Dnipro in east-central Ukraine, a key center of the space and defence sector of the former USSR, Trident Defence taps into a highly developed and internationally competitive ecosystem of engineering talent, business innovation and industrial plant.

This combination of US and Ukrainian workforce, management, finance and technology has driven the success of Trident Defence start-ups like ArtOS and MyPol, as well as Noosphere companies in the space sector like Firefly Ukraine – the ITAR and FCPA-compliant sister company of Texas-based rocket manufacturer Firefly Aerospace.

Trident Defence is seeking to replicate the Firefly model of successful ITAR and FCPA- compliant industrial collaboration between the US and Ukraine – now in defence. We are actively soliciting proposals for co-production, licensed production or sub-contracting for the manufacture of US-origin armaments in Ukraine, for sale on the Ukrainian, US and international markets.

Ukraine already has a significant presence in the international arms trade, listed by SIPRI as the 14th largest defence exporter globally. The new government has made a priority of attracting foreign investment, reforming national defence procurement, and liberalizing the defence market.

Ukraine is also a major recipient of US security assistance (over 350M USD per year) and has begun to procure significant amounts of US-origin armaments using its own funds. With over 250,000 active military personnel and a rapidly growing budget for defence and security, Ukraine on the way to become a major European arms market.

Trident Defence was established to safeguard Ukraine through defence investment and security cooperation, capitalizing on Ukraine’s emergence as a major US partner in the region.

Trident Defence offers US-based companies an opportunity to reduce costs and expand to new markets and prepared to invest up to 100% of the cost to set up manufacturing in Ukraine.