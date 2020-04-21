French defense contractor Thales has announced that it doubles the rate of Hawkei vehicle production at our Bendigo facility.

“Maintaining local supply chains that are vital for Australia’s defense industry,” the Thales message states.

Thales is delivering a new generation of protected vehicles to the Australian Defense Force.

Last month, an Australian Army motorised infantry battalion has taken delivery of several Hawkei Protected Mobility Vehicles – Light from what is believed to be the first low-rate initial production (LRIP) batch of the 4×4 vehicles.

Hawkei meets the requirements of global defence forces for a highly protected, mobile and integrated vehicle able to operate in an environment under threat from Improvised Explosive Devices, mines and ambushes.

Hawkei is a 7-tonne, 4×4, new generation protected vehicle with a 3-tonne payload, designed to meet the demanding requirements of land forces world-wide.

The Hawkei can be airlifted by a C-130 Hercules transport or other standard cargo aircraft. It can travel at a maximum speed of 100km/h over a range of more than 1,000km.