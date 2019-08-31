U.S. diversified manufacturer Textron has announced that its selection by the U.S. Army’s Project Manager Soldier Weapons as one of three organizations to deliver Next Generation Squad Weapons (NGSW) based on the company’s mature, high-performance cased telescoped (CT) technology.

The long-awaited Pentagon contract covers delivery of first 43 6.8mm CT NGSW-Automatic Rifles and 53 NGSW-Rifles, as well as 845,000 rounds of CT ammunition during a 27-month period of performance.

To support the NGSW prototype program, Textron Systems leads a world-class team that offers decades of trusted small arms experience and includes Heckler & Koch, as well as Olin Winchester. Heckler & Koch provides renowned small arms design, research and development, and manufacturing capabilities, while Olin Winchester brings renowned small caliber ammunition production capabilities.

“We have assembled a team that understands and can deliver on the rigorous requirements for this U.S. Army program with mature and capable technology, reliable program execution and dedicated user support,” says Wayne Prender, Textron Systems’ Senior Vice President, Applied Technologies and Advanced Programs. “Together, we are honored to support America’s soldiers with the next-generation capabilities they need in their most dangerous missions.”

Textron Systems has successfully demonstrated its high capability and low-risk 6.8mm CT system that provides significant performance enhancements over current Army systems. The design features improved accuracy and greater muzzle velocity for increased performance, as well as weight savings of both weapon and ammunition over current Army systems.It also incorporates advanced suppressor technology to reduce the firing signature and improve controllability.

Under earlier development programs, Textron Systems successfully scaled its lightweight CT technology into numerous calibers and configurations, demonstrating its technical maturity, as well as scalability for future growth to support U.S. close combat forces against current and future adversaries.

For those that missed the reveal months ago, here’s AAI’s (@Textron subsidiary) prototypes for the #USArmy‘s NGSW program. The first pic is the offer for the NGSW-R segment (M4 rifle replacement), the 2nd pic shows the two NGSW-AR prototypes (M249 SAW replacement), both in 6.8mm. pic.twitter.com/SsUIhCgeku — Parthu Potluri (@Parthu_Potluri) June 18, 2019