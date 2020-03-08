Syrian soldiers and government supporters have blocked American troops as their convoy drove through an army checkpoint in the northern al-Hasakah governorate, according to Step News Agency.

Local media reported that residents of the village of al-Kuzliya in the al-Hasakah province threw stones at the American army personnel, prompting a rare clash.

A video posted on Step News Agency’s website showed government supporters and soldiers with rifles that blocked U.S. military convoy. not allowing seven armored vehicles to drive to the village.

The U.S. military had to turn around and find another way. According to the agency, a similar incident occurred the day before.

With support from Russia, Syrian troops have been on the offensive for weeks in Idlib and parts of nearby Aleppo provinces, unleashing a humanitarian crisis with 700,000 people fleeing their homes and surging north toward the Turkish border.

Tensions in northern Syria intensified in February after Syrian government forces attacked Turkish troops.