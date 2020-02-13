Syrian rebel fighters have shared the video that probably showed firing the Man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS), at a Syrian regime Mi-17 military helicopter during fighting in Idlib on Tuesday.

The helicopter was shot down on Wednesday AEDT in Nairab, west of Saraqeb, by fighters from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a hardline Islamist group that is the successor of al-Qa’ida in Syria.

Although HTS is not officially among the rebel factions backed by Ankara, Turkey has beefed up its military presence in Idlib since the weekend, moving an extra 5000 soldiers across the border, and is effectively fighting alongside the group.

On Monday evening, Turkish forces hit 115 Syrian government targets and destroyed 101 of them in retaliation for an attack that killed five Turkish soldiers in Syria’s rebel-held northwest, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.