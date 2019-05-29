The Korean automotive industrial giant Hyundai Rotem has announced that has restarted K2 Black Panther main battle tank production at the company’s facility in Changwon (Gyeongsangnam-do) after a two-year delay following transmission issues.

According to a news release, on 27 May was held an official ceremony of start production of K2 tanks of the second series at a facility in Changwon.

Two first K2 tanks in new advanced version already have descended from the conveyor of a factory and will be transferred to the Korean Army. Hyundai Rotem is expected to provide the South Korean military over 100 tanks by 2021.

The second batch of K2 serial tanks of 106 units, ordered by Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) as an option to the contract of December 29, 2014, received the engine and transmission units of their own South Korean development and production, including the new diesel engine Doosan Infracore DV27K with a capacity of 1500 hp. and an S & T Dynamics EST15K automatic transmission (has six forward speeds and three reverse speeds).

The company’s website said the Main Battle Tanks and Family Vehicles developed by Hyundai Rotem Company feature the optimal combat capabilities as a leader in a ground weapon system.

The K2 MBT is a tank based around a brand-new concept with combat efficiency maximized through digital-based ergonomic designs suited for the 21st-century technical combat environment. It features dramatically strengthened firepower due to an extended turret gun and new shells. Plus, it features high mobility and maneuverability through a small powerpack and its advanced suspension and navigation system.

The survivability of the K2 MBT has been reinforced with armored plates made of new material and a new protection system, while its 3D battlefield control capability has been enhanced with the Vetronics system and the combat command and control system. Furthermore, the K2 MBT incorporates advanced intellectualization of its various control systems, most notably including its newest fire control system.