Last week, the Serbian Armed Forces carried out a test missile firing from a modular OGANJ system with an LRSVM M18 armoured cab.

The test off advanced version of OGANJ missile system was carried In the presence of the Minister of Defence Aleksandar Vulin and Acting Assistant Minister for Material Resources, Nenad Miloradović, PhD, members of the Mixed Artillery Brigade and the Technical Test Centre.

After the firing, Minister Vulin said that no matter how many responsibilities and new tasks regarding the fight against the coronavirus the Serbian Armed Forces have, their modernization and equipping never ceases and they never forget that life must go on and that they must not waste time.

“Today, the Serbian Armed Forces have shown what a modular OGANJ system can do. It is a modernized version with an armoured cab. We fired 122mm rockets today. The 40km range is something that has not been attempted so far. We have shown that we can do this and that in this way we can improve our abilities and our strength,” said Minister Vulin.

He emphasized that the combat readiness of the Serbian Armed Forces should never decrease and that there is no excuse for that.

“The President of Serbia and the Supreme Commander of the Serbian Armed Forces, Aleksandar Vučić takes care of this every day and requires us to always be able to protect our country and our people. We can do that,” said Minister Vulin.

There are very few places in Europe where a 40 kilometre-range firing can be performed, pointed out Acting Assistant Minister for Material Resources, Nenad Miloradović, PhD, speaking about the firing by the OGANJ modular self-propelled multiple rocket launcher in an extended area of the ​​“Pasuljanske livade” training ground.

“This is a historic moment for us, because something like this has not happened in Serbia so far. It is very important to us because we can prove that we have such a capability, which is significant for the testing of the next generation of weapons and the possibility that the Serbian Armed Forces continue to practice with the new generation of weapons,” said Minister Vulin.