An image has recently emerged on military forums showing what appears to be a Russian-made main battle tank on a trailer bed hauled by a truck in the U.S.

In a Facebook group focused on “Russian military vehicles” posts, a user shared pictures of a heavy truck he spotted carrying a tank in its semi-trailer. The tank resembles the size and silhouette of the T-90, a third-generation Russian battle tank that entered service in 1993.

Some experts noted that it maybe was a new visual modification kit for old T-72 into simulated modern Russian T-90 tanks to provide realistic training for Soldiers.

The T-90 is the latest development in the T-series of Russian tanks and offers an increase in firepower, mobility and protection. It is manufactured by Uralvagonzavod in Nizhny Tagil, Russia.

T-90 is the most modern tank currently in service with the Russian Army. The T-90 saw action during the military conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.

According to The National Interest T-90 was conceived in the 1990s as a modernized mash-up the hull of the earlier mass-production optimized T-72, and the turret from the higher-quality (but operationally unsuccessful) T-80. Retaining a low profile and a three-man crew, (the tank’s 2A46M auto-loading cannon takes the place of a human loader), the fifty-ton T-90A is significantly lighter than the seventy-ton-ish M1A2 and Leopard 2.

Currently, it is the most commercially successful main battle tank on the global market. Export operators are Algeria , Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Venezuela. The largest export operator is India which ordered 1 657 T-90S tanks.