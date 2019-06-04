The Russian Army will receive the first batch of modern T-90M ‘Proryv-3’ main battle tanks already this year, according to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Russia’s Defense Minister said: “This year, over 400 new and upgraded armored vehicles are due to arrive for the troops. They include T-72B3M tanks with the domestic sighting and observation system, T-90M ‘Proryv-3’ and T-80BVM tanks and BMP-1AM infantry fighting vehicles.”

Earlier in February, military expert Alexey Khlopotov reported that the first batch of T-90M main battle tanks will take delivery to Russian Army by the end of 2019 and will be ready for warfare by 2020.

“The T-90M – a modernized version of the T-90A tank, also known as the “Object 188M”, created during the research and development (R&D) “Proryv-3,” a military expert explained, adding that production of upgraded tanks will be started by the end of the year.

Compared with T-90A, the improved version will feature a new all-welded turret design protected by the Relikt ERA (Explosive Reactive Armour) armour fitted at the front and on each side of the turret. Additionally, turret equipped with add-on armor kit to counter the threat of rocket propelled grenades.

The new main battle tank is powered by a V-92S2 engine developing 1,000 hp, producing a top road speed of 60 km/h and a cruising range of 550 km.

The main armament is complemented by a one 125 mm 2A46M-4 smoothbore gun able to fire standard ammunition but also Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) Refleks NATO Code AT-11 Sniper-B.