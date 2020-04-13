Russian Army has taken delivery of the first of new T-90M ‘Proryv’ main battle tanks, according to Army Commander Major-General Sergey Kisel.

First deliveries of T-90M ‘Proryv’ tanks started in April to the Kremlin’s elite Taman Division.

“These are fundamentally new combat vehicles, they got a new turret, a more powerful engine,” Kisel said. He added that they are equipped with a new multi-channel sight, which allows the use of weapons at any time of the day.

According to TASS, T-90M has received a principally new turret that differs from the serial-produced module. The Proryv is outfitted with a new multi-channel sighting system that allows employing weapons at any time of day or night and, as its major advantage, it can exchange data with other vehicles in real-time.

The T-90M’s armor features special anti-slip coating similar to that used on the latest T-14 Armata tank.

Russian state media also reported that newest tanks will take part in a massive military parade in Moscow devoted to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

A source in the defense industry earlier told TASS that these tanks would pass through Red Square for the first time in a mechanized column during the Victory Day parade.

The mechanized column is also set to include the latest T-14 ‘Armata’ tanks. Overall, more than 50 tanks were supposed to take part in the military parade on Moscow’s Red Square, according to the Defense Ministry’s previous data.