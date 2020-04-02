Russia continues preparations for the upcoming larger-scale military parade that will take place on Moscow’s Red Square on 9 May 2020 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of World War II victory — the nation’s most important holiday.

Victory Day will celebrate across Russia, with authorities staging parades involving thousands of soldiers, naval vessels and even nuclear submarines.

Currently, almost 15,000 soldiers in Moscow are preparing for the festive event. A huge number of people gathered without masks at a short distance for rehearsal, while the Russian authorities introduced a ban on gathering more than 50 people.

But it is already noted that Coronavirus may adjust plans for the Victory Parade on Red Square in Moscow on May 9. The Kremlin and the Russian Ministry of Defense have begun to consider alternative scenarios for the event, writes RBC, citing sources.

In particular, the authorities considered the option of postponing the parade for the fall and timed the event to the end of World War II – all over the world this date was celebrated on September 2. At the same time, on April 1, State Duma deputies in the first reading adopted a bill according to which the day of the end of World War II is postponed to September 3.

The transfer of the celebration to the beginning of November is also considered. On November 7, 1941, at the height of the battle for Moscow, a military parade was held, at which Joseph Stalin personally attended.

Another option is to hold the Victory Parade as it should be, May 9, but without spectators. In the case of the first two scenarios, the event will be held in full format.