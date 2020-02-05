Russian company Uralvagonzavod (UVZ), a subsidiary of defense and industrial group Rostec, announced that its new T-90M Proryv-3 (Breakthrough-3) main battle tank (MBT) successfully passed state trials.

The T-90M is an advanced version of the Soviet-era T-90 tank that incorporates advanced defensive systems such are slat armor and new reactive armor. The T-90M main battle tank is armed with a fully-stabilized longer 2A46M-4 125 mm smoothbore gun fitted with a new muzzle reference system. This gun is also used to launch 9K119 Refleks (NATO designation AT-11 Sniper-B) anti-tank guided missiles, in the same manner, as ordinary munitions.

Compared with T-90A, the improved version feature a new all-welded turret design protected by the Relikt ERA (Explosive Reactive Armour) armour fitted at the front and on each side of the turret. Additionally, turret equipped with an add-on armor kit to counter the threat of rocket-propelled grenades.

The new T-90M tank is equipped with a Kalina fire control system and the Kord-MT anti-aircraft remote controlled weapon station.

The contract for the supply of batches of the latest tank between the Russian Ministry of Defense and Uralvagonzavod is “underway,” the Izvestiya newspaper reported on 5 February.

Additionally, on February 4, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov announced that Russia and India signed a contract to extend the production of the export version of the T-90 tank (T-90S model) until 2028.