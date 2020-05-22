Russia’s main defense export agency, Rosoboronexport has begun promoting its new radar protecting against modern hypersonic missiles.

“Today Rosoboronexport is bringing to the market the latest radar station capable of effectively detecting a wide range of advanced and future air objects, including hypersonic targets,” the company’s press office quoted Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev as saying.

“While developing the export version of the radar, the growing role of air defense systems for the provision of security of states was taken into account, as well as the needs of foreign customers in the expansion of the reconnaissance capabilities of their air defense units,” he said.

Rosoboronexport expects high demand for the new station in the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East and North Africa.

The new radar’s antenna reportedly is sensitive enough to detect targets flying at 8,000kph (nearly 5,000mph) and at a distance of up to 450km (280 miles).After detection, it exchanges radar information with C4I systems. It operates in conditions of jamming and carries out direction finding of active noise jammers, Rosoboronexport said.

“In a real time mode, it can simultaneously track no less than 1 000 objects and recognize 8 classes of targets, which includes selection of anti-radar missiles and warning its own combat crew of the danger of elimination, inter alia, by high precision munitions and homing missiles. The 59N6-TE radar also includes equipment for the recognition of detected aerial targets in international radar recognition systems Mk-XA and ATC RBS,” the company said.