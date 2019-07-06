According to information from the Russian The Federal News Agency citing military experts, newest Sprut-SDM1 125 mm self-propelled anti-tank gun, or also know as light-tank, will be better than newest American combat vehicle that developing under the Mobile Protected Firepower program.

The U.S. Army seeks to receive as soon as possible the new combat vehicle, commonly known as a light tank, to provide the Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) with a protected platform capable of delivering overwhelming precision firepower combined with the ability to move rapidly in a variety of terrain conditions.

According to a recent report released by Army News Service, the Mobile Protected Firepower vehicle, part of the Next-Generation Combat Vehicles suite, is currently in the competition after two vendors were chosen in December to each build 12 prototypes for under $376 million.

Beginning in March, those prototypes will be put through the wringer in a series of lethality, survivability and mobility tests. A light infantry unit at 82nd Airborne Division will also conduct an assessment later next year to gain Soldier input.

Russian news agency claimed that the Russian Armed Forces already have this type of combat vehicles and said that called the Sprut. Also added that now is developing upgrade variant of Sprut-SDM1 125 mm self-propelled anti-tank gun for use in Russian Airborne Troops (VDV).

The new version of the Russian ‘light tank’ is fitted with the Sosna-U multichannel gunner sighting system (like the T-72B3 main battle tank). The Sprut is armed with a 2A75M 125 mm smoothbore gun, the specifications of which are almost identical to those of the 2A46M5 gun. The Sprut-SDM1 carry an ammunition load of 40 rounds, including 20 high explosive fragmentation rounds and 14 armour-piercing fin-stabilised discarding sabots, as well as six anti-tank guided missiles.

The Sprut-SDM1 is officially referred in Russia as a self-propelled anti-tank gun, or tank destroyer. Though it is a light tank by its function.

According to the current information, under the State Armament Programme, the Russian Airborne Troops is set to get its first Sprut- SDM1 light tank in 2020.