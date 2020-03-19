Raytheon Co., one of the world’s largest defense contractors, said the new Coyote Block 2 counter-drone weapon approved for international sales.

“The U.S. government has cleared Raytheon Company to sell the Coyote Block 2 counter-drone weapon to approved allied nations as part of the Howler counter-drone system,” the company’s message states.

In 2019, the U.S. Army deployed Howler, a combination of the Ku-band Radio Frequency System and Coyote Block 1, into the battlefield. The high-speed, highly maneuverable Block 2 is designed to use Raytheon’s KuRFS multi-mission radar as its fire control source.

“Delivering this enhanced version of the combat-proven Coyote strengthens our allies’ defenses against enemy drones,” said Sam Deneke, Raytheon Land Warfare Systems vice president. “Block 2 is fast, effective and protects troops on the battlefield.”

Raytheon recently completed developmental, operational and customer acceptance testing on the Coyote Block 2 variant. Powered by a jet engine, the new weapon can be launched from the ground to destroy drones and other aerial threats.

“The KuRFS radar gives soldiers unprecedented vision of individual drones,” said Bryan Rosselli, vice president of Raytheon Mission Systems and Sensors. “The ability to quickly and clearly detect, track and discriminate the threat leads to positive identification, and makes the Coyote all the more precise in its ability to intercept drones.”

Raytheon expects to achieve full-rate production of Coyote Block 2 in 2020.