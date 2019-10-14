Raytheon has unveiled next generation missile warning radar system at the Annual Meeting and Exposition of the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA).

The new system called the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS), is the U.S. Army’s next generation of missile warning radar and a replacement for the legacy Patriot radar.

Raytheon’s proposal is designed to be fully operable with the U.S. Army’s existing architecture. It draws from a portfolio of combat-proven capabilities and radar modular assemblies that are scalable and configurable. Significant testing hours in the company’s open-air range provide the confidence that Raytheon’s proposed radar will meet the LTAMDS requirements and mission.

Raytheon’s LTAMDS potential solution expands battlespace coverage to protect soldiers from advanced air and missile threats. Its design helps the U.S. Army prevail when they confront the “tyranny of distance” in places like the Pacific theater, where the vast expanse of ocean complicates communications and situational understanding.

Raytheon is a pioneer in Gallium Nitride, or GaN, technology, and is infusing the powerful semiconductor material into its LTAMDS design to bring advanced capability to soldiers faster than ever before.

A future Patriot radar will be compatible with Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System, known as IBCS, and able to interface with all air defense systems.

Plans call for fielding the first LTAMDS beginning in 2022, with an incremental fielding plan for all 15 Patriot battalions by 2031.