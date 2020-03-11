The U.S. Army awarded Raytheon Company a $551 million contract to begin production of the combat-proven Patriot™ air and missile defense system for the Kingdom of Bahrain. The contract was awarded on January 31, 2020.

“Raytheon’s Patriot provides the Kingdom of Bahrain and 16 other countries around the globe with a combat-proven system that protects citizens, infrastructure and armed forces from a broad spectrum of threats,” said Tom Laliberty, vice president of Integrated Air and Missile Defense at Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business. “Patriot works, has saved countless lives, and will continue to do so for many years because the system is constantly tested, modernized, upgraded and improved to stay ahead of the advancing threat.”

Raytheon’s Patriot is the most advanced tactical air and missile defense system in the world, providing protection against a full range of advanced threats, including aircraft, tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Since it was first fielded, Raytheon’s Patriot has been used by five nations in more than 250 combat engagements against manned and unmanned aircraft, cruise missiles, and tactical ballistic missiles. Since January of 2015, Patriot has intercepted more than 150 ballistic missiles in combat operations around the world; more than 90 of those intercepts involved the low-cost Raytheon-made Guidance Enhanced Missile family of surface-to-air missiles.

Those engagements were possible because Patriot is built on a foundation of more than 3,000 ground tests and over 1,400 flight tests.

Seventeen nations have procured more than 240 Patriot fire units. Many of those countries have chosen to take advantage of Patriot’s flexible architecture and upgrade their systems.

That translates into global commonality. Countries with Patriot can – and do – train together. And if need be, they can operate together in combat.